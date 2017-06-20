2017 Ramadan: Fasting ends on Saturday – NASRDA – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
2017 Ramadan: Fasting ends on Saturday – NASRDA
TheNewsGuru
The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has said this year's Ramadan fast will come to an end on Saturday. NASRDA explained that the appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for the month of June 2017, which …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!