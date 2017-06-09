2017 Registration: Nigeria Announces Date For Reopening Of N-Power Portal

The Nigerian government on Thursday announced that the N-Power portal will be reopened for registration on June 13, 2017.

The announcement was made via the official twitter handle of the scheme.

Good morning. The N-Power portal reopens for registration on the 13th of June, 2017.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/aiiLWXPqi8 — N-Power (@npower_ng) June 8, 2017

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, under which it plans to hire 350,000 unemployed graduates.

The portal which first went live on June 11, 2016 recorded over 400,000 successful registrations with over 35 million hits in just 36 hours.

In February, President Muhammadu Buhari requested appropriation of N157.75 billion in the 2017 budget for the N-Power scheme.

Meanwhile, interested candidates have been urged to visit npower.gov.ng when the portal reopens.

It would be recalled, the Minister of State, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that the federal government will ensure the programme accommodates more beneficiaries this year.

She added that the government’s National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), has empowered over 1.6 million Nigerians so far.

“For example, in N-Power Scheme that 200,000 beneficiaries have been employed, we are supposed to increase it to 500,000 beneficiaries in 2017. “There is opportunity in the N-Power Programme for employment. There is opportunity in the GEEP for you to get finances to be able to start businesses. Please, this is real, it is working, join the process and be a beneficiary.”

