2017 US Open Results & U.S. Open Golf Championship Leaderboard

Brooks Koepka has won the 2017 US Open with a 4 shot lead and a score of 16 under par at Erin Hills.

2017 US Open Results

The 2017 US Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Position Players Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Total Strokes Scores 1st Brooks Koepka 67 70 68 67 272 -16 2nd Hideki Matsuyama 74 65 71 66 276 -12 2nd Brian Harman 67 70 67 72 276 -12 4th Tommy Fleetwood 67 70 68 72 277 -11 5th Xander Schauffele 66 73 70 69 278 -10 5th Bill Haas 72 68 69 69 278 -10 5th Rickie Fowler 65 73 68 72 278 -10 8th Charley Hoffman 70 70 68 71 279 -9 9th Trey Mullinax 71 72 69 68 280 -8 9th Brandt Snedeker 70 69 70 71 280 -8 9th Justin Thomas 73 69 63 75 280 -8 12th J.B. Holmes 69 69 72 71 281 -7 13th Brendan Steele 71 69 69 73 282 -6 13th Patrick Reed 68 75 65 74 282 -6 13th Si Woo Kim 69 70 68 75 282 -6 16th Matt Kuchar 74 71 70 68 283 -5 16th Steve Stricker 73 72 69 69 283 -5 16th Chez Reavie 75 65 72 71 283 -5 16th Eddie Pepperell 72 71 69 71 283 -5 16th Bernd Wiesberger 69 72 69 73 283 -5 21t David Lingmerth 73 69 71 71 284 -4 21t Sergio Garcia 70 71 71 72 284 -4 23rd Kevin Chappell 74 70 70 71 285 -3 23rd Jim Furyk 70 74 69 72 285 -3 23rd Louis Oosthuizen 74 70 68 73 285 -3 26th Paul Casey 66 71 75 74 286 -2 27th Scottie Scheffler 69 74 71 73 287 -1 27th Zach Johnson 71 74 68 74 287 -1 27th Jamie Lovemark 69 69 74 75 287 -1 27th Marc Leishman 68 72 72 75 287 -1 27th Russell Henley 71 70 67 79 287 -1 32nd Kevin Na 68 76 73 71 288 0 32nd Martin Laird 72 71 72 73 288 0 32nd Cameron Champ 70 69 73 76 288 0 35th Jordan Spieth 73 71 76 69 289 1 35th Jordan Niebrugge 73 72 73 71 289 1 35th Martin Kaymer 72 69 75 73 289 1 35th Brandon Stone 70 74 72 73 289 1 35th Webb Simpson 74 71 71 73 289 1 35th Michael Putnam 73 70 71 75 289 1 35th Matthew Fitzpatrick 70 73 70 76 289 1 42nd Rafael Cabrera Bello 72 73 71 74 290 2 42nd Andrew Johnston 69 73 73 75 290 2 42nd Jonathan Randolph 71 71 73 75 290 2 42nd Jack Maguire 70 73 71 76 290 2 46th Stewart Cink 74 70 76 71 291 3 46th Shane Lowry 71 74 73 73 291 3 46th Satoshi Kodaira 73 69 73 76 291 3 46th Harris English 71 69 75 76 291 3 50th Gary Woodland 72 73 73 74 292 4 50th Whee Kim 73 70 72 77 292 4 50th Branden Grace 72 72 71 77 292 4 53rd Jason Kokrak 75 70 74 75 294 6 53rd Ryan Brehm 71 74 72 77 294 6 55th Ernie Els 70 72 79 74 295 7 55th William McGirt 70 71 79 75 295 7 55th Lee Westwood 69 75 75 76 295 7 58th Kevin Kisner 74 70 76 76 296 8 58th Thomas Aiken 71 71 75 79 296 8 60th Keegan Bradley 72 73 75 77 297 9 60th Yusaku Miyazato 72 70 76 79 297 9 60th Stephan Jaeger 71 73 74 79 297 9 60th Adam Hadwin 68 74 75 80 297 9 64th Kevin Dougherty 71 72 80 75 298 10 65th Daniel Summerhays 73 72 74 81 300 12 66th Talor Gooch 74 71 76 80 301 13 67th Tyler Light 73 72 78 80 303 15 68th Haotong Li 74 70 82 84 310 22

