2017 US Open Round 3 Tee Times – U.S. Open Saturday Groups Announced
Round 3 of the 2017 US Open will be played on Saturday June 17th at Erin Hills Golf Club in Erin, Wisconsin. The US Open Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:26 am.
The field has been reduced to 64 by the cut at 1 over par, which has been paired into 34 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 US Open 3rd Round Tee Times
The US Open round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|08:26 AM
|Tyler Light
|Webb Simpson
|08:37 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|Zach Johnson
|08:48 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Gary Woodland
|08:59 AM
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Talor Gooch
|09:10 AM
|Jordan Niebrugge
|Ryan Brehm
|09:21 AM
|Steve Stricker
|Shane Lowry
|09:32 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Daniel Summerhays
|09:43 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Jordan Spieth
|09:54 AM
|Branden Grace
|Kevin Kisner
|10:05 AM
|Lee Westwood
|Haotong Li
|10:16 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Chappell
|10:27 AM
|Jim Furyk
|Louis Oosthuizen
|10:38 AM
|Kevin Na
|Brandon Stone
|10:49 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Martin Laird
|11:00 AM
|Michael Putnam
|Kevin Dougherty
|11:11 AM
|Whee Kim
|Trey Mullinax
|11:22 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Scottie Scheffler (a)
|11:33 AM
|Eddie Pepperell
|Jack Maguire
|11:44 AM
|Ernie Els
|David Lingmerth
|11:55 AM
|Thomas Aiken
|Yusaku Miyazato
|12:06 PM
|Jonathan Randolph
|Justin Thomas
|12:17 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Andrew Johnston
|12:28 PM
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Martin Kaymer
|12:39 PM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Sergio Garcia
|12:50 PM
|Russell Henley
|William McGirt
|01:01 PM
|Chez Reavie
|Charley Hoffman
|01:12 PM
|Bill Haas
|Harris English
|01:23 PM
|Marc Leishman
|Brendan Steele
|01:34 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Brandt Snedeker
|01:45 PM
|Cameron Champ (a)
|Xander Schauffele
|01:56 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|J.B. Holmes
|02:07 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|Jamie Lovemark
|02:18 PM
|Brooks Koepka
|Tommy Fleetwood
|02:29 PM
|Brian Harman
|Paul Casey
The post 2017 US Open Round 3 Tee Times – U.S. Open Saturday Groups Announced appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!