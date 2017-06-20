2017 UTME: JAMB Important Notice To Foreign Candidates
This is to inform all foreign candidates who registered for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all foreign candidates to upload their documents. Foreign Candidate refers to those who have been living outside Nigeria for a minimum of 3 Months. Each Foreign Candidate should …
The post 2017 UTME: JAMB Important Notice To Foreign Candidates appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!