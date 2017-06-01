2017 UTME: JAMB Releases 1.6 Million Results, Supplementary Exam to be Conducted

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Wednesday said that 1,606,901 results, out of the 1,718, 425 that registered has been released.

Continue reading 2017 UTME: JAMB Releases 1.6 Million Results, Supplementary Exam to be Conducted at Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

