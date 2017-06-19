2018 budget: FRC advises FG to stick to ERGP

FISCAL Responsibility Commission FRC, has advised the Federal Government to stick to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan ERGP, in processing the 2018 Appropriation Bill to boost the nation’s economy. FRC Acting Chairman, Mr Victor Muruako, gave the advice at the weekend in Abuja, said that the ERGP was a very important and compact document […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

