2018 budget: FRC advises FG to stick to ERGP

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FISCAL Responsibility Commission FRC, has advised the Federal Government to stick to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan ERGP, in processing the 2018 Appropriation Bill to boost the nation’s economy. FRC Acting Chairman, Mr Victor Muruako, gave the advice at the weekend in Abuja, said that the ERGP was a very important and compact document […]

