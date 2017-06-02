2018 elections: Mugabe begins interactive meetings with youths

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe on Friday began a series of interactive meetings with the ruling Zanu-PF’s youths ahead of the 2018 elections in which he has been endorsed at the party’s presidential candidate. The first meeting to be held in the Mashonaland East provincial capital Marondera, about 80 km south of Harare, is expected…

