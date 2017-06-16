2018 fifa WC qualifier: Nigeria moves Cameroon match out of Uyo

Following poor results recorded by the Super Eagles at the magnificent Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF may have decided against the future use of the ground as Eagles home ground.

The recent 2-0 home loss to the Bafana Bafana is said to be the final straw that has given fillip to the argument that the team be moved out of Uyo and the World Cup 2018 qualifier between Nigeria and Cameroon later in the year could be moved from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Sources at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed the game will now be played in Port Harcourt as the football house are no longer comfortable with the spate of bad results in Uyo.

Super Eagles have won just two games at the magnificent Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Although there are reports that the stadium is under a spell, it was gathered that, the reason for moving the World Cup 2018 qualifier against Cameroon from the stadium was purely on logistics.

Transportation to the stadium factored as part of the reasons, as it takes 45 minutes to drive from the hotel of the Super Eagles to the stadium, while the none presence of vocal home support also played a role.

The choice of Port Harcourt is yet to be fully agreed as renovation works at the ground is yet to be completed, so Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna and the National Stadium in Abuja have been placed on standby.

The post 2018 fifa WC qualifier: Nigeria moves Cameroon match out of Uyo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

