2018 World Cup qualifying tables – European zone

2018 World Cup qualifying European zone tables after Friday’s sixth round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Sweden 6 4 1 1 12 4 13

France 6 4 1 1 11 5 13

Netherlands 6 3 1 2 13 6 10

Bulgaria 6 3 0 3 9 12 9

Belarus 6 1 2 3 4 11 5

Luxembourg 6 0 1 5 6 17 1

Group B

Switzerland 6 6 0 0 12 3 18

Portugal 6 5 0 1 22 3 15

Hungary 6 2 1 3 8 7 7

Faroes 6 1 2 3 2 10 5

Andorra 6 1 1 4 2 13 4

Latvia 6 1 0 5 2 12 3

Group H

Belgium 6 5 1 0 24 2 16

Greece 6 3 3 0 10 3 12

Bosnia-Herzegovina 6 3 2 1 13 5 11

Cyprus 6 2 1 3 5 9 7

Estonia 6 1 1 4 5 17 4

Gibraltar 6 0 0 6 3 24 0

Note: Nine group winners qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia; eight best runners-up play off with four winners qualifying for the finals.

