2019 AFCON qualifier: S/Africa stun Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo

Nigeria’s national team the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to South Africa in the 2019 AFCON qualifier played at the Godswill International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday

The two goals came in the second half of the match which attracted massive crowd.

Nigeria however had some chances but their undoing was poor finishing as their strikers failed to find the back of the South African net when it mattered.

It was the second time the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national team have failed to beat South Africa in a qualifying match, having played 2-2 draw last November in Uyo for the 2017 AFCON which Nigeria failed to qualify.

At a pre-match press conference, Coach Geront Rohr had said that South Africa would not be a push over having not lost any match in the last couple of months.

The next qualifying match will be played next year. Nigeria are drawn in the same group with Libya and Seychelles.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo

The post 2019 AFCON qualifier: S/Africa stun Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

