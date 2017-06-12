Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Buhari has failed, I will campaign against him – APC chieftain, Kanti Bello

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Katsina state and a former Senate Majority Whip, Senator Kanti Bello has declared that by 2019, he would mount the podium to tell the people not to vote President Muhammadu Buhari. The former Senate Majority Whip, who represented Katsina North Senatorial District on the platform of […]

2019: Buhari has failed, I will campaign against him – APC chieftain, Kanti Bello

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.