Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Dokpesi, Nwanyawu Float New Political Party In Abuja – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

2019: Dokpesi, Nwanyawu Float New Political Party In Abuja
SaharaReporters.com
At the unveiling of the party on Monday, held at the Reiz Continental Hotel in the nation's capital city, the two politicians were spotted at the event, but Mr. Nwanyawu denied that the the PDP was behind the formation of the new party.
Dokpesi, Nwanyanwu float new political partyTheCable
PDP CRISIS: Finally, Dokpesi unveils alternative party (Photos)Ripples Nigeria
Dokpesi AIT founder floats new political party in AbujaPulse Nigeria
Reports Afrique News –The Nation Newspaper –TV360 –NAIJA NEWS (press release)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.