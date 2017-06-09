Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 Election: Buhari Campaign Organisation Inaugurated in Abeokuta

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2019 election, the South West region of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has been inaugurated in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The BCO was launched for the second term ambition of the President whose first term ends on May 29, 2019. Chairman of BCO’s Board of Trustees, Kabiru Dutsin-Ma said they were rejuvenating […]

The post 2019 Election: Buhari Campaign Organisation Inaugurated in Abeokuta appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.