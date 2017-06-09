2019 Election: Buhari Campaign Organisation Inaugurated in Abeokuta

Ahead of the 2019 election, the South West region of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has been inaugurated in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The BCO was launched for the second term ambition of the President whose first term ends on May 29, 2019. Chairman of BCO’s Board of Trustees, Kabiru Dutsin-Ma said they were rejuvenating […]

The post 2019 Election: Buhari Campaign Organisation Inaugurated in Abeokuta appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

