2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) declared, yesterday that the South East will not accept any position less than a president of Igbo extraction in 2019.

They said this is the only solution to Biafra agitation in the zone.

The Igbo group stated this after a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, and added that they have activated all machinery towards actualisation of the project.

A communiqué after the meeting insisted Ndigbo will no longer play second fiddle in Nigeria politics.

The communique, signed by OYC Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, reiterated that, “it is Igbo president in 2019 or Biafra nation 2020.”

They described as “sheer injustice and hatred, a situation where no Igbo has been allowed to get close to the seat of power for decades whereas, other geo-political zones have been taking turns, either as military or civilian presidents.

“More annoying is the fact that the North, a major beneficiary in this direction has bluntly refused to heed the call for restructuring, which has been identified as panacea to the many socio-political problems plaguing the country.

“Besides, they have also not only continued to express disdain over the demand for Biafra by IPOB and MASSOB, but have also ordered Ndigbo out of the North, based on these agitations.

“Remember that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had urged Nigerians to beg Biafra agitators and only a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction will appease Igbo or Biafra agitation will be inevitable.

“If there is any conspiracy against a president of Igbo extraction, that will surely bring Biafra into existence. One now wonders why Ndigbo will continue to be treated in this manner.

“Two days ago, Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, re-echoed the fact that Nigeria is in a marriage. He was quoted as saying that our nation has been in marriage for a while now.

“Sometimes, there are quarrels within that marriage. Sometimes there is disagreement. What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.

“It does appear from the above that Ndigbo have perpetually remained the sacrificial lamb to keep this forced marriage together. They have remained victims of an abusive marriage, often beaten, cheated by the husband.

“We have resolved, today, that this grave injustice cannot continue. It is Igbo presidency in 2019 with a vice president from the North or nothing.

“We are not ready, any longer, to be treated with levity and disdain in this country and, for that, we are calling on all Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora, to key into this project.”

