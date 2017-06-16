Pages Navigation Menu

2019: INEC to use solar-powered devices for conduct of election‎s

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will partner with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the provision of solar-powered devices for the conduct of the 2019 general elections. This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Adedeji Soyebi […]

