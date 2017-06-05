2019: MASSOB threatens to stop polls in South East, Kogi, Benue

The Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has given six months ultimatum to the Federal Government to conduct a referendum in Biafra land or there would be no election in the South East region and parts of Kogi and Benue states in 2019.

“MASSOB, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other genuine pro- Biafran groups will mobilise the people against 2019 general election in all Biafran territory to boycott the election if federal government refuses to conduct a referendum for the exit of Biafra from Nigeria,” the group said.

The National Director of Information of MASSOB, Samuel Edeson, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement, said Kogi and part of Benue State were also negotiating with MASSOB to be part of Biafra.

The statement read: “MASSOB is giving six months ultimatum to the Federal Government to conduct a referendum in Biafran land or there will be no election in the South East region, including parts of Kogi and Benue states.

“We are not going to disrupt anybody, including electoral officers; they will move to their wards to conduct election, but they won’t see anybody. No Biafran will come out to vote that day. If somebody decides to stay indoor, you won’t force him to go out and vote. We are tired of Nigeria, there is no amount of restructuring that will change our vision to actualise Biafra.

“We don’t condemn our brothers, the politicians, who are agitating for restructuring, because that is what they believe in, but for us, ‘no Biafra, nothing else.’

Meanwhile, IPOB, yesterday said it was not losing sleep over reports that the federal government may ask an Abuja Federal High Court to revoke the bail granted its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on grounds of alleged breach of bail conditions.

Part of the major conditions of the bail which Justice Binta Nyako had granted Kanu on April 25, 2017, included prohibition from granting press interview.

The judge also barred Kanu from participating in any rally and warned that he should never be found in any crowd of more than 10 persons.

It was reported that sources in the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja have revealed that alleged breaches of the bail conditions by Kanu were being observed and may be relied on by the Federal Government to ask the court to revoke the bail.

However, reacting to the development, IPOB said it does not care if the Federal Government decides to revoke Kanu’s bail.

Sun

