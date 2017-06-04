2019: Nasarawa North Deserves A Chance – APC Chieftain
By Donatus Nadi,
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state,
Alhaji Abubakar Gada Mohammed, has appealed to all political parties
and other interest groups in the state to join forces in ensuring that
Nasarawa north senatorial district produces the next governor come
2019.
Mohammed, who stated this in Lafia while fielding questions from
newsmen on the ongoing permutations surrounding zoning of governorship
seat, recalled that while with Plateau state, the souther zone which
comprised of the present day Nasarawa state was only considered for
deputy governorship slot.
He said since the creation of the state, the northern zone has
produced five deputy governors while the southern and western zones
have each occupied the governorship position for twelve and eight
years each.
The former special adviser to Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura on Food
security said the fight for the creation of Nasarawa state collective,
insisting that every zone must be given fair consideration.
He maintained that: “Having produced five deputy governors, which is
the highest per square meter in this country, it means that the
northern zone has what it takes to produce a governor capable of
piloting the affairs of this state”.
“We must all ensure that in the spirit of fairness and justice the
Akwanga zone is given the chance by all parties to produce the next
governor for the state despite the fact that it is the smallest
senatorial zone in the state, that is the dream of our founding
fathers”.
