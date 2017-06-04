2019: Nasarawa North Deserves A Chance – APC Chieftain

By Donatus Nadi,

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state,

Alhaji Abubakar Gada Mohammed, has appealed to all political parties

and other interest groups in the state to join forces in ensuring that

Nasarawa north senatorial district produces the next governor come

2019.

Mohammed, who stated this in Lafia while fielding questions from

newsmen on the ongoing permutations surrounding zoning of governorship

seat, recalled that while with Plateau state, the souther zone which

comprised of the present day Nasarawa state was only considered for

deputy governorship slot.

He said since the creation of the state, the northern zone has

produced five deputy governors while the southern and western zones

have each occupied the governorship position for twelve and eight

years each.

The former special adviser to Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura on Food

security said the fight for the creation of Nasarawa state collective,

insisting that every zone must be given fair consideration.

He maintained that: “Having produced five deputy governors, which is

the highest per square meter in this country, it means that the

northern zone has what it takes to produce a governor capable of

piloting the affairs of this state”.

“We must all ensure that in the spirit of fairness and justice the

Akwanga zone is given the chance by all parties to produce the next

governor for the state despite the fact that it is the smallest

senatorial zone in the state, that is the dream of our founding

fathers”.

