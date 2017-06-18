2019: North asked to look for credible presidential candidate

By Chris Nwosu

Northern Elders Forum has been asked to collaborate with politicians in the North to shop for a credible candidate that will be acceptable to Nigerians to run for presidency in 2019 should President Muhammadu Buhari not fit for re-election.

The Association for Good Leadership, Advocate, Peace and Development, Lagos (AGLPDL), which made this call, said the 2019 presidential election should not be an issue of “it is our turn, we field anybody.”

The Assistant Secretary of AGLPDL, Mr. Titus Ayoko, in a statement, at the weekend, said:

“As a patriotic Nigerian, lover of peace and unity, I strongly advised the Northern Elders Forum in collaboration with the politicians to source for a credible candidate that will be acceptable by Nigerians from the north and it should not be an issue of ‘It is our turn, we field anybody.”

He however regretted that majority of Nigerians believed that but for ill-health, Buhari would have turn Nigeria around for good.

According to him, northern politicians should holistically do justice to the search for a young, educated, intelligent, experienced and humble person from the zone that has never been civilian president to complete the constitutionally approved two term terms of the North because of justice and equity.

The post 2019: North asked to look for credible presidential candidate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

