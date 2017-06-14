2019: North wants Buhari, even on wheelchair – ACF

Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu a member of the National Executive Committee of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a socio-cultural and pressure group for northern Nigeria has said that even if President Muhammadu Buhari is on wheelchair he believes the North would gladly support come 2019 the north will vote for him.

Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu speaking with Noah Ebije of the SUN on Wednesday in an interview also said “There is no Nigerian leader that has received this type of support and prayer in our recent history. I must first of all thank them. The president’s health challenge is something that can happen to anybody. We had President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, this type of health condition happened to him. So in the case of Buhari, he had transmitted power to his deputy, as constitution demanded, and I think there is nothing to fear.

“If he had not transmitted power to his deputy or his case was like that of Yar’Adua, I would have been more worried. And so far the acting president is capable; he has shown some level of vibrancy, there is no cause for alarm.

“God forbid bad thing, supposing the president dies today, there is nothing anybody can do. God has appointed a time for every human being to be born and to die. For now, we will continue to pray for our president and wish him quick return to the country. And I will continue to appreciate Nigerians who are praying and supporting the president.”

Asked whether Buhari should resign from office because of his ill health?

He said ”I will not advise him to resign. You will recall that when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was asking the then ailing President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to resign, I granted an interview to your newspaper, as the youth leader of Northern Union, telling Nigerians that even on wheelchair, we will support Yar’Adua to rule the country. Unfortunately he died. I am also making the same statement today that Buhari should not resign, even if he is on wheelchair, North and people of Nigeria will vote him in 2019. I am not just associating myself with Buhari, I am advocating for good governance under President Buhari.

I don’t think that it is proper for anybody to humiliate Buhari out of office by mounting pressure on him to resign. It is not fair; it is not just, it is not proper. We have election time table, if you don’t like him, vote him out during the election, but I will not support anybody that will want to humiliate the President out of office. As long as he is alive, it is not right to demand of him to resign.”

On reports that Ministers could not reach out to Buhari because of power play by a group of cabal he said ”They who are complaining, how many Nigerians did they allow to reach them?

I have a serious complain about Buhari’s cabinet; 95 percent of these ministers are incompetent, and they are not fit for the job, you can’t reach out to them, and where you reach out to them, they see you as someone coming to seek for contract or favour from them.

You can’t reach them when you want to even give useful advice or analysis of the situation things in the country. So why should they complain that they can’t reach the President? The Chief of Staff is there, the Secretary to the government is there, is it on everything that they must reach the President?

Their appointment as minister is not hereditary; they think they are going to be there forever?

Most of us are stakeholders; we don’t need to see the President frequently or on daily basis. We are supposed to interact with the ministers, but we can’t reach them. So they have no basis to complain that they can’t reach the President.”

The post 2019: North wants Buhari, even on wheelchair – ACF appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

