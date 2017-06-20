2019 Presidency: Northern Youths shortlist 12 names

The Northern Youth Leaders’ Forum (NYLF) has revealed a shortlist of 11 northern politicians it endorsed as potential presidential candidates for the 2019 general elections. According to the leader of the group, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, the 11 persons, namely: former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State; Governor Aminu […]

The post 2019 Presidency: Northern Youths shortlist 12 names appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

