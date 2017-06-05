Pages Navigation Menu

2019: South-East will boycott election unless FG conducts referendum on Biafra -MASSOB

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said there would be no election in the South-East region and parts of Kogi and Benue states in 2019 unless the Federal Government conducts a referendum in Biafra land. According to a statement by its National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, the group also […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

