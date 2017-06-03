2019: Why Osinbajo must not contest if Buhari dies – Doyin Okupe

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe has given reasons Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo must not attempt to run for the President’s office if anything happens to President Muhammad Buhari. On why President Buhari will not resign, Okupe said the north are afraid of what played out […]

2019: Why Osinbajo must not contest if Buhari dies – Doyin Okupe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

