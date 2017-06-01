2019: Youths back ex-Governor Donald Duke for President – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
2019: Youths back ex-Governor Donald Duke for President
The Nation Newspaper
A group of youths, under the aegis of Nigeria Professional Youth Vanguard (NPYV), has pledged to support the presidential ambition of former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke in 2019. The group's National Coordinator, Princess Ayi Umoh, told …
Two Million Youths to Mobilise Support for Duke's Presidential Ambition
