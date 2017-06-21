$21.7 Billion Crude Oil Proceeds Not Remitted in Four Years, NEITI Tells Reps

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) yesterday claimed that $21.7 billion proceeds of crude oil sales was not remitted to the federation account between 2011 and 2014.

NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Waziri Adio, also claimed that the $15.8 billion Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Federal Government dividend proceeds is yet to be accounted for.

Adio made the startling revelation while testifying before the Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas led ad-hoc committee probing how $17 billion was allegedly stolen between 2011 and 2014.

He explained that effort by his outfit to prevail on the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to render account of the NLNG 49 per cent proceeds of the dividend is yet to yield result.

He further alleged that the country lost an additional sum of $15.9 billion due to the nefarious activities of pipeline vandals, crude oil thieves and inefficient practices in the oil and gas sector of the economy during the period under review.

Warning against the reintroduction of the controversial oil swap policy, he disclosed that the country recorded the loss of $600 million on yearly basis before the policy was terminated.

Since NNPC is now more transparent, he said the passage of the petroleum industry bill (PIB) would avert the loss of $200 billion investment in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

He enjoined the authorities to emulate Saudi Arabia’s oil company, Aramco which installed its first Production Operations Surveillance Hub (POSH) to avert incidences of vandalism and oil theft.

Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), Deputy Comptroller tariff and trade, Mr. Ayalogu Anthony, in his testimony admitted that his outfit lacks the facility to monitor the quantum of crude oil exports on the high seas.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post $21.7 Billion Crude Oil Proceeds Not Remitted in Four Years, NEITI Tells Reps appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

