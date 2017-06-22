Pages Navigation Menu

22-year-old man in court for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 8-year-old daughter

A 22- year-old man, Samuel David, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, a driver, who resides at 30, Oremeji St., Bariga, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for defilement. The Prosecutor, Sgt .Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on May […]

