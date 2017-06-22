22 Yr-Old Miss Nigeria Wants All defilers To Be Jailed For Life

Worried by the incessant cases of r*pe, the 22-year-old current Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has advised the Federal Government to enact a law that will sentence anybody found to have committed r*pe life imprisonment to reduce the menace. Obiadi, the 40th Nigerian beauty queen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos during a …

The post 22 Yr-Old Miss Nigeria Wants All defilers To Be Jailed For Life appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

