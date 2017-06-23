23 victims of the Maiduguri bomb blast released from hospital
Laraba Bello, Chief Medical Director of Borno Specialist’s Hospital, said on Saturday that 23 of the 34 victims of last Wednesday’s Maiduguri multiple bomb explosion on admission at the hospital, had been discharged. Mr. Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the remaining patients were in stable condition, receiving adequate medical …
The post 23 victims of the Maiduguri bomb blast released from hospital appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!