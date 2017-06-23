Pages Navigation Menu

23 victims of the Maiduguri bomb blast released from hospital

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

Laraba Bello, Chief Medical Director of Borno Specialist’s Hospital, said on Saturday that 23 of the 34 victims of last Wednesday’s Maiduguri multiple bomb explosion on admission at the hospital, had been discharged. Mr. Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the remaining patients were in stable condition, receiving adequate medical …

