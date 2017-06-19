233 Women have been elected into the French Parliament

233 Women have been voted into the French parliament, according to the election results that was showed on Monday, after President Emmanuel Macron’s victorious Republic on the Move (LREM) party fielded a gender-balanced candidate list. Of the 577 newly elected lawmakers, 233 were female, beating the previous record of 155 set after the last election. …

The post 233 Women have been elected into the French Parliament appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

