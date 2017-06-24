Pages Navigation Menu

24 Boko Haram insurgents arrested in Auchi, Edo State

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Aliru Momoh, the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, in Edo, on Monday announced the arrest of 24 suspected Boko Haram members in the community by the Nigerian Army. The monarch disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in his palace at Auchi, headquarters of the Estako-West local government area of the state. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.