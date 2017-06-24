24 Nigeria exported food were rejected in 2016 by the EU – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food And Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says European Union (EU) rejected 24 exported food products from Nigeria in 2016 for failing to meet standards. The NAFDAC spokesperson, Abubakar Jimoh, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. According to Mr. Jimoh, the …

The post 24 Nigeria exported food were rejected in 2016 by the EU – NAFDAC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

