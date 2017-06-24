24 Suspected Boko Haram Members Arrested In Edo State

At least 24 suspected Boko Haram members were arrested by the Nigerian Army in Auchi community, Edo State, Aliru Momoh, the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, said on Monday.

The monarch made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in his palace at Auchi, headquarters of the Estako-West local government area of the state.

He said the commandant of the Nigeria Army School of Engineering, near Auchi, informed him of the arrest of the suspected insurgents in his palace.

“Shortly before you came, I had audience with the commandant. “He informed me about what they are doing and the arrest of some 24 suspected members of Boko Haram operating under the guise of Fulani herdsmen in the community,’’ he said. He added: “the commandant also informed me that the suspects would be transferred to Benin’’.

Otaru further lauded the commandant for taking proactive steps to have taken the fight to the suspected insurgents in the forest, saying that the “issue of security needs careful planning and execution’’.

The monarch, who described the activities of the herdsmen in the area as worrisome, said “we have asked farmers, especially the women, to stop going to the farms for now.

“We gave them some grants to enable them to engage in petty trading in the mean time, to avoid the incessant attacks on them. “The traditional council is collaborating with the army, security agencies, and some vigilance groups, and we have recently incorporated the hunters to help to evolve lasting solutions to the problem,’’ he added.

