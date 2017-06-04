25,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Kebbi

No fewer than 25,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State. The decampees were led by the Chairman of PDP in the state, Bello Doya. The decampees were made up of about 160 former PDP councillors, businessmen, contractors, as well as women and […]

25,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Kebbi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

