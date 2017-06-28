28-year-old self-styled Queen of Hairs gains varsity admission

Queen Nonyerem Okafor who dubs herself as the “hairiest woman in Nigeria” has gained admission into the National Open University of Nigeria. She says in a media interview that she began growing hairs all over her body when she was around 22 years old, and that when she attempted to shave clean, the hairs only …

