290,000 applications received just three days after N-Power site reopens

Just three days after the opening of the N-Power job portal,at least 290,000 applications has been submitted in the website. According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, who gave the information during an interactive session with the first batch of the scheme’s beneficiaries in Edo at the …

