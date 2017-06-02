2face pays tribute to Mandela at Soweto home

Just a few weeks after his withdrawal as one of the judges on popular reality TV music show, The Voice Nigeria, with reason of commitments to other things, African Queen crooner, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, visited the Soweto home of Late Nelson Mandela to pay tributes, while on an all-expense paid vacation to South Africa, fully sponsored by Campari, to which 2face is a brand ambassador.

After his arrival in South Africa on May 17, 2017 with the Campari team, 2face visited the Soweto home of anti-apartheid revolutionary, philanthropist and former president, late Nelson Mandela the next day, May 18, 2017. The national heritage, popularly known as the Nelson Mandela National Museum, was where Nelson Mandela lived between 1946 and 1962 which is coincidentally, only a short distance from Tutu House, the home of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, another iconic anti-apartheid campaigner.

While at Mandela’s House, 2baba joined a group of young South Africans in singing indigenous solidarity songs, reminiscent of the type Mandela and his colleagues sang during his active days of protest.

This beautiful moment of Pan-African brotherhood and unity further symbolizes the bond between Nigeria and South Africa, regardless of the supposed rifts and contention between citizens of the two nations in recent times.

The post 2face pays tribute to Mandela at Soweto home appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

