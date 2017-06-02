2face support IDPs on world refugee day

By Rotimi Agbana

Legendary afro-pop singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as ‘2face’, has shown support for the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs. The multi-talented singer made his presence felt at a recent event organized by the United Nations Refugees Agency to mark the world refugee day.

2face, who called on the general public and other celebrities to join in the support of IDPs, took advantage of the occasion tagged ‘Standing with the IDPs’ to premiere his new single Hold my hands. He stressed that though he is influential, he can’t do it all alone which is why he is soliciting for more support from others.

“Today is world refugee day and for me, there is little that I can do but whatever I can do, as many people as it can affect I’m happy. That’s why I’m inviting everybody to join hands with us, so that we can affect as many people as we can”, he said.

According to Abubakar Mbanba, one of the organizing officials of the event, 2face is a celebrity of repute, with a voice that would be heard whenever he speaks, hence their decision to have him on board to be the voice of the Internally Displaced Persons IDPs.

