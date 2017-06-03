Pages Navigation Menu

3 dead, 1 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Anambra

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Vincent Ujumadu
Awka—THREE persons were feared dead and one injured when a four-storey building, nearing completion, collapsed at Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State in the early hours of yesterday.

 

remains of the day: Rubble, where the four-storey building used to stand.

The bodies have been deposited in a mortuary, while the injured person, said to be a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, is currently receiving treatment in a private hospital in the area.

The collapsed building was said to be serving as a private hostel accommodation for the students of the polytechnic.

It was gathered that the rear end of the building had had collapsed earlier in the afternoon of Tuesday, shortly after a downpour. But despite that, the victims still went to sleep in the house.

An eyewitness said: “I heard one of the workers warning others not to sleep in the building since a section of it collapsed. But they refused. They told him that nothing would happen.

“They even tried to persuade him to go in with them which he initially did, but later came out of the building.”

The cause of the building collapse could not be ascertained at press time, but some people said it might not be unconnected to the use of inferior building materials.

The owner of the building and the contractor could not be reached, as residents of the area denied knowledge of their identities.

 

