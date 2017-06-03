3 die, 1 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Anambra

A four-storey building, nearing its completion, collapsed at about 4am Wednesday in Oko community, Orumba North Council of Anambra State killing three persons and injuring one, NewTelegraph reports. According to the residents of the area, the rear end of the building, which had three phases, had already collapsed shortly after a heavy downpour. They said […]

