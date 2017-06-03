3 killed as building collapses in Anambra

Oko (Anambra) – Three persons on Tuesday were killed following the collapse of a four-storey building still under construction in Okeani, Oko community in Anambra state.

The building located close to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, is owned by an indigene based in Europe.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the incident occurred at about 2a.m Tuesday after heavy rainfall recorded in the area.

The source said that the deceased, all believed to be non-indigenes and construction workers in the building were fast asleep when the structure collapsed.

A neighbor, Angela Ivories told journalists that one of the survivors and student of the Oko polytechnic, simply identified as Samuel sustained fracture on his hand.

“When the building first showed sign of collapse on Sunday, Musa advised his co-workers to vacate the building, but some of them did not heed his advice,” she said.

According to Ivories, it was that same night they were advised to vacate the building that the structure collapsed.

Anambra State Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prof. Peter Katchy, confirmed the incident.

Katchy said that they were trying to get to the root cause of the collapsed building, and advised those constructing houses to always engage experts.

