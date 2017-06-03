3 petrol dealers face N58m fraud charge

Three petroleum products dealers who allegedly obtained the sum of N58 million from a businessman under false pretences, were on Thursday charged before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. The accused: Abubakar Adamu,40; Abubakar Aliyu, 54, and Isah Ibrahim, 34, are standing trial on a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and conspiracy. The accused, however, […]

