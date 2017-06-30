Pages Navigation Menu

30 percent fail law school final exam – The Nation Newspaper

30 percent fail law school final exam
Only 1,393 of the 2,125 candidates who sat for the last final examination of the Nigerian Law School are successful, according to the result released yesterday. One hundred and ninety six others had conditional pass while 596 failed outright, the
