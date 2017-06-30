Pages Navigation Menu

30 soldiers fighting Boko Haram arrested for demanding leave, bonuses – Daily Post Nigeria

Daily Post Nigeria

30 soldiers fighting Boko Haram arrested for demanding leave, bonuses
Daily Post Nigeria
No fewer than 30 Cameroonian soldiers fighting the Boko Haram terrorists have been arrested after a demonstration to demand the payment of bonuses and some leave. According to the country's defence ministry, the soldiers on Sunday “set about stopping …
