Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

300 Level OAU Student, Fatile Emmanuel Dies After Drowning In Off-Campus Swimming Pool

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Fatile Oluwatobi Emmanuel, a 300 Level Student of Obafemi Awolowo University has died after drowning in an off-campus swimming pool at Hilton Hotel, Mayfair, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

It was gathered that the deceased went with two of his friends to swim on Sunday when the tragedy occurred.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

They were already done, but Emmanuel was said to have jumped into the pool to swim alone and drowned in the

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.