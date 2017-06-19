300 Level OAU Student, Fatile Emmanuel Dies After Drowning In Off-Campus Swimming Pool

Fatile Oluwatobi Emmanuel, a 300 Level Student of Obafemi Awolowo University has died after drowning in an off-campus swimming pool at Hilton Hotel, Mayfair, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

It was gathered that the deceased went with two of his friends to swim on Sunday when the tragedy occurred.

They were already done, but Emmanuel was said to have jumped into the pool to swim alone and drowned in the

