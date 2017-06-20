Pages Navigation Menu

300 Nigerian graduates quit Kano Internal Revenue Service job over N35,000 salary

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Barely three months after their engagement as revenue officials with the Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), not less than 300 out of the 765 graduates recently engaged to work in the service, have dumped the job. Reason is because of the paltry salary of N35 per month, which the graduates described as not only poor but […]

