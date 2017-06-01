Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

31 ships with petrol, others expected

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 31 ships laden with petroleum products and other goods will arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos between May 31 and June 19.

NPA, in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said seven of the ships had only petroleum products, including base oil and crude palmolein.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

NPA said that the other ships had bulk wheat, empty containers, bulk sugar, general cargoes, base oil, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser, empty containers and frozen fish.

NAN reports that 12 other ships are already at the port discharging buck wheat, steel products, petrol, empty containers and aviation fuel.31 ships with petrol, others expected

The post 31 ships with petrol, others expected appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.