34-year-old sleeps with 57 women in 24 hours, breaks 34-year record

A 34-year-old man from Singapore has broken a 34-year record after having sexual intercourse with 57 different women within a 24-hour period. The former record holder successfully had sex with 55 women in a 24-hour period in 1983. The record was set in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, as part of an […]

34-year-old sleeps with 57 women in 24 hours, breaks 34-year record

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

