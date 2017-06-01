352 chieftaincy disputes remain unresolved in Ghana – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
352 chieftaincy disputes remain unresolved in Ghana
Ghana Business News
The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has expressed concern about the high number of unresolved chieftaincy disputes. He indicated that nationwide there were a total of 352 such disputes. He said his ministry was …
