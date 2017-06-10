Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Downloads: Bemyoda – Stark

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After weeks of build up and the release of the first single ‘I Told You’ off the album, Bemyoda finally fully shares #StarkTheAlbum.

With Ten tracks on ‘Stark‘ which is his debut project, Bemyoda has created a laudable work of art that transcends just music. Showcasing the visuals that make an integral part at the Red Door Gallery in Nigeria last week, Bemyoda took guests through an audio-visual experience of Stark.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Get the album HERE

The post 360Downloads: Bemyoda – Stark appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.