360Fresh: Angel Boy Ft. Solidstar – Shake It
Angel Boy – a fast-rising musical Nigerian-based artist, sets a pace forward with a new hit single featuring one of Nigeria’s finest A-list artistes – Solidstar A.K.A Shaba titled “Shaba”.
This makossa styled tune is already making progress in the clubs and joints across Nigeria.
ENJOY!
